9 Must Read Books on Entrepreneurship

October 24, 2016

Entrepreneurship is hard and many famous entrepreneurs have tried and failed when their ideas for new businesses didn't work out. Listed below are 9 must go-to reads for entrepreneurs and budding ones!

Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish by Rashmi Bansal

This book seeks to inspire young graduates to look beyond placements and salaries. An engaging novel of compiled stories of young entrepreneurs fresh out of college.

Creativity Inc. by Ed Catmull

Catmull shares insights about harnessing talent, creating teams, protecting the creative process and candid communications in the book.

Zero to None by Blake Masters and Peter Thiel

This book presents at once an optimistic view of the future of progress in America and a new way of thinking about innovation.

Business Start Up 101 by Chris Gattis

Entrepreneurship is hard and many famous entrepreneurs have tried and failed when their ideas for new businesses didn't work out. Take your idea, develop your business model using Chris' system and launch your business.

The Four Hour Work Week by Timothy Ferris

Whether your dream is escaping the rat race, experiencing high-end world travel, earning a monthly five-figure income with zero management, or just living more and working less, The 4-Hour Workweek is the blueprint.

How To Win Friends And Influence People by Dale Carnegie

This book highlights human psychology and reveals to the reader the ways to connect with other auras of human existence and hence influence one another gradually.

The Life and Business Lessons of Warren Buffet by George Ilian

This book offers an introduction to Buffett, his business success and the lessons that we can learn from him.

The Fountain Head by Ayn Rand

This book addresses a number of universal themes: the strength of the individual, the tug between good and evil, the threat of fascism.

Think and Grow Rich

"Think and Grow Rich" gives you the entire philosophy of money-making and entrepreneurship.