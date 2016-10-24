Why Office Culture Plays A Crucial Role?

October 24, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whether it is about the brand image and impression over your investors or about employees' retention, the office culture of any business plays a crucial role in determining various factors. It is also true that the office culture also related itself with the productivity of the employees which is another reason why investments on building an office that is more than just a cubicle have become important these days.

A lot of start-ups have become a major attraction to the youth because of their unavoidable nice office culture along with perks like booze and food on fixed days. While this may not appeal to the older generation, the younger generation would look up to it for sure.

1. Employee retention: Apart from being one of the giants another added advantage that makes employees swoon over google and Facebook to work is their quirky office culture. The 9-5 job can be tiring and turns out to be mundane after a period of time. Setting up a work culture that not just asks you to work but sees that you are having fun in work as well.

2. Attracts social media: With numerous publication houses mushrooming over the internet being in the news gives you an exposure to the larger audience. A cool work culture generates a buzz in this publication and without a doubt, they end up generating curiosity between young pools of talents.

Some of the companies keep "fun Fridays" or "beer days" or establishes board games in the areas to make the employees feel encouraged and light.

3. Attracts youth: While such office culture may not impress mid aged people but a lot of youngsters are looking at such culture that sets the trend of work that is fun as well. The company requires experienced employees at the same time they also require fresh and raw talents that young population possesses.

4. Positive word mouth: This goes without a saying that a happy employee would talk good about the organization even after leaving it. A lot of us rely on reviews when it comes to choosing a company or rather anything. A good office culture which takes care of the employees and attempts to keep up the fun never fails to generate a negative word of mouth.

5. Interactions: On numerous occasions, employees don't even know who is working in the other department. On the contrary, a friendly work culture gives them much needed opportunities to interact and learn more. This also turns out to be beneficial in the long run for the organization itself. The more the interaction takes place the lighter the environment becomes giving the employee space to breathe and work better.

Investing into a creation of a unique office culture might require a clear thought without a doubt but with the dimensions of work changing in these times, it is ideal to pick up and reshape the work culture accordingly. A tinge of creativity is certainly what all the office culture must start looking up.