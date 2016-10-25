Investments

'I Am Not Excited About People Who Are Only Into Making Money'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As an entrepreneur, you all must have watched ‘Shark Tank’, a popular American reality television show where aspiring entrepreneur-contestants make their business presentations to the investors known as Sharks. 

Jatin Goel, with its show The Vault has brought in the similar concept in India which is creating more than just another avenue of investment for aspiring entrepreneurs. He is giving these entrepreneurs a platform that will help them to develop a robust startup ecosystem that fosters innovation and drives growth for promising business ideas.  

With distinguished names and professionals who have proven their entrepreneurial acumen time and again, on board as investors on the show is a massive shot in the arm for them.

Entrepreneur India caught up with Ameera Shah, Managing Director & Promoter, Metropolis Healthcare Limited who is a veteran in the healthcare space and is on the show to boost all our women entrepreneurs to lead from the front.

In a candid chat, Shah, said “When I evaluate startup I look for a team who is considerably passionate about the business idea. I am not an investor who wants to go and change the business model and make them do something that I want to make them do. I want them to be convinced about their vision.”

To know what Shah really looks for in a startup while evaluating them, watch the video.

