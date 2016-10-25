7 Apps Which Will Keep You On The Go Without Skipping A Beat

October 25, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

An entrepreneur always keeps on juggling between work and personal life. Managing time effectively is the most important task for every professional. Today's smartphones have led to the development of hundreds of thousands of mobile apps that make life simpler. When entrepreneurs are always on the go, having the right app makes it easy for transition from business to pleasure and back again without skipping a beat so one can get the most out of every minute.

Here we bring you a list of useful apps that will help busy entrepreneurs to save time and improve their productivity:

1. Summarizing The Book In 25 Minutes

ReadRush believes in demystifying knowledge by creating crisp, chapter-wise summaries of books that can be read in less than 25 minutes. ReadRush tries its best to keep the book’s quintessence intact. Chapter-wise compression of the book produces an eclectic mix of knowledge and enjoyment giving the readers a most delightful reading experience—an interest that they have always wished to pursue. It is especially of value to people with limited time but with an interest in reading, people having limited attention span, people with limited access to good books or people who simply wish to re-experience an already read book.

2. News in 60 words

Inshorts is a news app that curates daily news from sources around the world and summarizes them into just 60 words for easy and enhanced reading. All summarized articles contain only facts, no opinions, to help you stay informed with the right content. As professionals are always on the go they don’t have time to read full news paper, this app helps them to stay updated in a very short time.

3 All The Documents In One Single App

Trusted by millions for electronic signatures, SignEasy is the simplest and fastest way to sign or get documents signed from your phone, tablet and computer. It is a cloud-based, mobile-first solution to electronically sign and fills documents from smartphones, tablets and web. People across industries such as real estate, legal, accounting, sales, insurance, human resources, logistics and more from over 150 countries use SignEasy to reduce business turnaround times, close deals faster, cut costs and delight customers by eliminating the cycle of printing, scanning and faxing of paperwork.

4. For Seamless Collaboration With Teams

Flock #1 team messenger that helps simplifying communication and boosting organizational productivity. Packed with incredibly powerful features and a slick, easy to use interface, it is the ideal tool for organizations looking to move to a real-time communication model. App takes all your most used apps and services at work and allows you to integrate them into a single platform to make you more efficient with your organizational tasks.

5. Stop Stalling And Start Organizing Your Daily Routine

Clear is the revolutionary to-do and reminders app that makes you more productive. It’s as easy to use as pen and paper, and once you start organizing your life with Clear you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it. Over 2.5 million people de-clutter their lives with Clear, so stop stalling and start organizing your daily routine.

6. Predominant File-Sharing Service

Dropbox is a technology company that builds simple, powerful products for people and businesses. It saves files on the computer and allows access to the user through their phones from the road. Everything the user keeps in Dropbox is synced automatically to all their devices. Edit a presentation with teammates without emailing files back and forth. When the user edits the file in a shared folder, everyone gets the update automatically.

7. Keep The Physical Details Of Your Projects With You At All Times

From short lists to lengthy research, no matter what form your writing takes, Evernote keeps the users focused on moving those ideas from inspiration to completion. Easily gather everything that matters. Clip web articles, capture handwritten notes and snap photos to keep the physical and digital details of your projects with you at all times.