Here's Why Entrepreneurs Should Enrol for the Stanford Ignite Certification Program

While an entrepreneur is born with the birth of an innovative idea, it’s the execution and scaling that helps give wings to his concept. Many startups with innovative concepts stumble midway due to lack of awareness and understanding of critical execution strategies.

Stanford Graduate School of Business certification program understands the crux of such niggling issues!

Stanford Ignite is a part-time certificate program that teaches innovators how to formulate, develop, and execute their ideas. The program is taught by leading Stanford Graduate School of Business professors, who teach in-person and through live, high-definition video-conference in Bangalore. Participants learn core business skills and work collaboratively on a team to develop a business plan for a new venture, or for an existing organization.

Here’s how the program has helped entrepreneurs

The course has helped entrepreneurs with scaling and executing their ideas at various stages of starting up. While mentorship programs provide valuable guidance at the peripheral level, this program comes with the advantage of helping entrepreneurs execute their ideas and scaling their business models.

The following are some testimonials from entrepreneurs, who’ve been there and done that!

Fahad Azad, Cofounder, Robosoftsystems, took the course in 2013.

“The course was a great combination of design, business and technology. We were asked to work on our own entrepreneurial endeavors simultaneously while studying. We also ended up experimenting with Drones after my course was over to see the public reaction to the technology.”

Sunil Ghai, Cofounder, Dataglen, started his company during the course. The company addresses the key challenge of collecting, curating, managing and processing massive amounts of spatio-temporal data generated by the Internet of Things.

Neuro-imaging researcher-turned foodpreneur, and co-founder of Flavour Labs Nandita Shetty has nailed the concept of food trucks in India. Nandita, who sold her startup to Innerchef in March, said that the Stanford Ignite program helped her chase her entrepreneurial ambitions.

Averi Pal Choudhuri, Co-founder, Letsride.in, said the course was interesting because the learning was directly implemented to solve a challenge

More about the curriculum

The curriculum is based on the Stanford campus program that is adapted for the Indian market. It consists of classes in both core business skills and functional skills, including economics, operations, strategy, negotiation, and pitching. All instruction is conducted in English.

Going into its fifth year, Ignite has created a legacy of inspiring innovation and entrepreneurship in extraordinary individuals. Stanford Ignite is a certificate program in entrepreneurship and innovation taught by world-renowned Stanford Graduate School of Business MBA faculty. Ignite incorporates the fundamentals of business and the practical aspects of identifying and evaluating business ideas.

The Stanford Ignite Bangalore program will run from January 20 - March 26th, 2017. The program is hosted by Infosys and will be held on Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday over seven non-consecutive weekends.

