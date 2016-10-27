Franchises

Burger King Dresses Up as McDonald's for Halloween

Your move Golden Arches.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

It wouldn't be Halloween without some mischief, and Burger King pulled off a pretty effective trick on its rival fast food franchise.

A Burger King location in Rego Park, N.Y. decided to get into the spooky spirit of the season by crafting a ghostly McDonald’s get up complete with a feisty sign that reads "Booooo! Just kidding, we still flame-grill our burgers. Happy Halloween."

Related: Burger King Gets Burned in Twitter Duel With Wendy's

The internet seemed pretty impressed by the chain's Halloween chutzpah and awarded this round to Burger King. There's still time for McDonald's to make a move, but we may be waiting until Christmas to see what the Golden Arches has in store.

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchises

Want A Side Hustle? These 10 Franchises Can Be Run Part Time

Franchises

What Franchises Need From an Accountant

Franchises

Why This Family Is Betting Their Future on Franchising