Burger King Dresses Up as McDonald's for Halloween

October 27, 2016 2 min read

It wouldn't be Halloween without some mischief, and Burger King pulled off a pretty effective trick on its rival fast food franchise.

A Burger King location in Rego Park, N.Y. decided to get into the spooky spirit of the season by crafting a ghostly McDonald’s get up complete with a feisty sign that reads "Booooo! Just kidding, we still flame-grill our burgers. Happy Halloween."

Related: Burger King Gets Burned in Twitter Duel With Wendy's

The internet seemed pretty impressed by the chain's Halloween chutzpah and awarded this round to Burger King. There's still time for McDonald's to make a move, but we may be waiting until Christmas to see what the Golden Arches has in store.

Now that’s the competitive Halloween spirit I like to see @BurgerKing!! ?https://t.co/nkRnVBfIXk — John Legere (@JohnLegere) October 27, 2016

Leave it to a Burger King in Queens, NY to display the best Halloween costume a fast-food chain has ever worn. pic.twitter.com/Ib8sWknSZ1 — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) October 27, 2016