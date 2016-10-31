Maria Sharapova on Being a Champion On and Off the Court

October 31, 2016 2 min read

I’ve got a special episode for you on The School of Greatness today.

I met our guest, tennis champion Maria Sharapova, early this year, right before she got suspended from playing her favorite sport. She and her coach Sven are fans of the show and we connected immediately when we met up in person.

Since then, Maria and I have become good friends and I have watched her handle the biggest challenge of her career.

Not only has she handled this challenge with grace and positivity, she has spent her time off the courts making herself even better.

Since she just found out her suspension is off (she can play next season), we finally got to sit down to record an interview for the podcast. But we don’t just talk about tennis. In fact, Maria is also a smart entrepreneur, public figure, brand ambassador and awesome human being. We cover what makes her so driven and how she lives like a normal person despite being a superstar.

I have been looking forward to sharing Maria with you for months and am happy to say the time has come in Episode 395.

