Want Your Brand To Be Seen This Diwali? These Startups Have Ensured Theirs Get Noticed

With the onset of the festive season, Indian startups are all set to spread smile among the under privilege people with their innovate campaigns. Entrepreneur India has listed few of such initiatives by Indian startup which will motivate other entrepreneurs to come up with innovative ways to promote their brands.

Get Ready To Set Sky Dazzling With Jugnoo's 'Patakhe hatao Jugnoo udao' Campaign

Galvanizing the practice of a cracker and noise free Diwali, Jugnoo is back with its festive campaign 'Patakhe hatao, Jugnoo udao'. Spurred by several compelling debates negating the custom of bursting crackers, Jugnoo started this campaign last year, supporting the cause of say-no-to-crackers. Thus, celebrating the festival of light in its true sense, Jugnoo charms its patrons to light up the sky with its mascot - sky lanterns instead, which is slated to be held on 28th October 2016 at 8pm, across select cities in India.

Elaborating on the concept further, Samar Singla, Founder and CEO, Jugnoo said, "The idea is to propagate festive cheer amongst every strata of the society. Given our presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India, the initiative is going to be bigger and better as we attempt to spread the message to as many people as possible."

Taking the initiative a notch higher, this year the company is geared up to launch the campaign across 19 select cities on a larger scale. The cities picked for the same are: Indore, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Noida, Chandigarh, Mysuru, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Pune, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Bhopal, Udaipur, Faridabad, Nashik, Kanpur; Rajkot, Lucknow, and Vijayawada.

The users will be informed about the venue in each city through its social media activity run on Facebook, where Jugnoo will be sending out invites for the event being held in each city. The users will be given complimentary sky lanterns to set the sky dazzling, while Jugnoo donates Rs 10 for every lantern lit during the initiative, to underprivileged children.

Ensuring Safe Diwali With Emergency Ambulance Service

In India, burn injuries are common during the festival of Diwali where traditionally, firecrackers form an indispensable part of the celebrations. As the city of dreams, Mumbai gears up to revel in the festivities of Diwali, Care 24, a home healthcare service providers, has announced Emergency Ambulance Service for burn victims. Launched in association with 1298 Ambulance, the emergency ambulance service can be availed on helpline number - 022-24061600 through Care24 for any major burn injuries or mishaps during the festival.

Commenting on this association, Vipin Pathak, Co-founder & CEO, Care24 said, "Diwali is the time when we come across a lot of burn injuries. In such crisis situations, finding the right number to call an ambulance in a rush becomes tough. By joining hands with 1298 Ambulance, which operates advanced and basic life support ambulances, we will be able to provide total monitored emergency medical assistance during any crisis and help in saving precious lives during the 'golden hour'."

Care24, being verified and trained caregivers, will direct the patients to credible emergency assistance, giving them access to an ambulance that will rush them to the right location as fast as possible.

Getting India To Pledge One Crore Sarees For Under-Privileged Women

LimeRoad, the social commerce platform that has revolutionized style discovery online, recently launched its festive campaign 'Mission: One Crore: Pledge a saree. Pledge a smile.' The intent is to get India to pledge one crore sarees which can be given to the under-privileged women in the country.

LimeRoad is partnering with Facebook and Goonj to ensure that festive happiness reaches to these families. LimeRoad kick-starts the campaign #India1CroreSareeswithLimeroad by contributing 12000 fresh products to Goonj.

Speaking on the initiative, Suchi Mukherjee, Founder and CEO LimeRoad, said: "'Mission: One Crore: Pledge a saree. Pledge a smile, is LimeRoad's way to drive responsible consumerism. While our business continuous to grow at a healthy month on month clip, this festive season we are urging all of India not merely to buy for themselves, but to pause, think and pledge for others much less fortunate."

Adding to it, Anshu Gupta, Founder, Goonj, said, "Goonj's mission has been to touch upon a series of non-issues from basic clothing to sanitary pads. We are a firm believer that many big issues have small solutions provided we don't leave things just in the hands of the governments or big agencies. We always talk about us the Aam Janta to play a constructive role in doing something meaningful and this is just one such initiative- small act, big impact!!

Facebook, has also joined the campaign and with its digital might will help ensure that the mission reaches as many as possible and harness the power of communities to spread the word!

"Facebook is pleased to support LimeRoad on their mission to pledge 1 crore Sarees. This is a thoughtful gesture for a cause that will light up so many women's lives this Diwali. Such associations strengthen the collaborative relationship we share with LimeRoad and their community of shoppers," said Umang Bedi, Managing Director, Facebook India & South Asia.

#OneDiyaFor: Bring Back The Feeling Of Humanity Among Everyone

During festivity of lights, Craftsvilla seeks your support for any cause close to your heart by lighting a diya at your home by its campaign #OneDiyaFor. The cause could be anything from praying for brave Indian soldiers or women empowerment or a simple wish for your true friend. The idea is to bring back the feeling of humanity among everyone. All you need to do is post your photograph along with your friends on social media tagging Craftsvilla or be creative and shoot a video with your message by lighting a diya.

These campaigns are not only spreading smiles but also helping these brands to promote their product among the people. Really appreciate the efforts by these startups as they are ensuring business with a smile.

Happy Festive Season Startups!