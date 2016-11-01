Apple

Check Out This Amazing Drone Footage of Apple's Future Campus

The building will reportedly have room for 13,000 employees.
Image credit: Youtube
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Construction looks like it's steadily progressing on Apple's "Spaceship" campus in Cupertino, Calif.

Related: A Drone's-Eye View of Apple's 'Spaceship' Campus

Check out the latest footage in the video below, courtesy of Matthew Roberts.

