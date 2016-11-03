Gender Gap

New Study Finds the Global Gender Pay Gap Won't Be Closed Until 2186

The World Economic Forum breaks down how far we have to go in its latest Global Gender Gap report.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
New Study Finds the Global Gender Pay Gap Won't Be Closed Until 2186
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

The pay gap between men and women is a persistent concern all over the world, but according to new findings from the World Economic Forum, we have a long way to go before we reach parity.

In its annual Global Gender Gap report, the organization found that "at the current rate of change, and given the widening economic gender gap since last year, it will not be closed for another 170 years." That means women and men won't be paid equally all over in the world until 2186, based on the WEF's research.

 

It may be a false equivalency, but think about this: Elon Musk wants to make humans an interplanetary species starting in 2024. We can settle on another planet, but equal pay for equal work is still somehow beyond our grasp.

Ranking 144 countries, a number of factors are taken into consideration in measuring the gender gap, including the population of women's participation in the labor force, income, literacy and education, rates of health and survival, and women's participation in government, including how long a country has had a female head of state.

Related: Tech's Gender Wage Gap Is Real, Partly Because Men Don't Believe It Is.

The United States isn't terrible, but it's not fantastic either. On the overall gender gap ranking, it comes in at number 45, behind Trinidad and Tobago, and ahead of Australia. The country is number 26 on the economic participation ranking, number one in educational attainment (along with 23 others), 62 for health and survival and 73 on the political empowerment ranking.

The top country on the list is Iceland -- but it's not immune from concerns about pay inequality. Just last week on its election day, 48 percent of Iceland's parliament seats were filled by women. But earlier in the month, activists were protesting the country's wage gap.

In Iceland, women earn anywhere from 14 to 18 percent less than their male co-workers, and on Oct. 24, women all over the country staged a walkout at 2:38 p.m. -- leaving their jobs 14 percent earlier.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

How Women Can Finally Bridge the Gender Gap in the C-Suite

Progress for Women in the Workplace Has Been Poor

How to Address Gender Inequity at Work