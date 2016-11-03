5 Inspiring Lessons from the Cubs's Journey to the World Series

November 3, 2016 3 min read

In perhaps what was the greatest World Series Game 7 ever played (especially if you ask Bill Murray,), the Cubs finally took home the World Series title last night in a nail-biting game. Forced to play extra innings and sit through a rain delay, the team finally ended Chicago’s 108-year World Series drought.

Whether you’re a baseball fan or not, there’s a lot to be learned from the team and their big win. The grit, resilience, hope and triumph seen in last night’s game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians is a great reminder to the rest of us that anything is possible. Never giving up, relishing the pressure and setting high goals drove these players from the bottom to the top.

Here are five lessons you can learn from The Chicago Cubs.

1. Never give up.

Once deemed baseball’s “Loveable Losers,” the Cubs proved the world wrong last night. Even after years of disappointment, the team journeyed on. Year after year, they saw improvement but their 108-year curse seemed to always get in the way. On Nov. 2, the “curse” was broken, but not by magic -- by the team’s motivation and willingness to push through losses and never give up.

2. Enjoy every moment.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon once famously said, “Don’t ever permit the pressure to exceed the pleasure.” In competitive sports, pressure is inevitable -- from fans, teammates and even coaches. But this team didn’t solely focus on winning, they were encouraged to actually enjoy what they were doing out there on the field every day.

3. Set high expectations for yourself.

Often, people try to avoid setting high expectations for themselves, fearing that they’re unattainable or “not realistic.” This not only deters people from fully pursuing aspirations, but it holds them back from unleashing their full potential and from taking on challenges.

That was not the case for the winning Cubs. With continuous wins throughout the season, the team set high standards for themselves and people across the country expected a lot out of the team. Embracing these expectations made the Cubs more willing to meet the challenges, and ultimately rise to the top.

4. Don’t let others’ perceptions bring you down.

When faced with an adversity, it’s difficult to sustain a positive mindset and keep going -- especially when the people around you could be bringing you down. After Oct. 22’s win against the Los Angeles Dodgers led the Cubs to the World Series, Maddon was asked by a reporter, “What changed?” The manager responded simply: “perception.”

Forget about some 108-year curse or the title “Loveable Losers,” the Cubs brushed off these comments to show the world they were going to make it to the top.

5. Remember, you’re not alone.

Not only is the big win huge for the team, but the Chicago community has come together in celebration. Faithful fans stuck with the team, supporting them through their ups, downs and countless losses.

Overwhelming support from the community plays into the strength and resilience of the team -- helping push them to always keep fighting.