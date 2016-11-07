Small Businesses

The Presidential Candidates' Takes on Business Issues (Infographic)

A look at their key positions ahead of Election Day.
Image credit: Robyn Beck | Getty Images

Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

Although it might seem like this election cycle has gone on forever, there is finally an end in sight.

However it shakes out, the 45th president's administration will have an impact on all aspects of small business, from taxes to the minimum wage.

Payment processing startup HeroPay assembled an infographic breaking down Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's positions on the issues.

Related: What Employees Fear Most This Election (Infographic)

Both the Clinton and Trump campaigns did not respond to Entrepreneur's requests for comment.

Check out the infographic below to learn more about the candidate's stances on some of the top concerns of business owners.

