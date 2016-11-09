Election 2016

Shark Tank's Mark Cuban Tweets Message of Healing

The outspoken supporter for Hillary Clinton offered words of unity this morning.
Image credit: Brad Barket | Getty Images

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Over the course of this campaign, Mark Cuban has not been shy about sharing his not-so-warm-and-fuzzy feelings about Donald Trump. (He hasn't really been shy about anything, for that matter.)

When NBC Sports Radio asked Cuban if he worried that his anti-Trump beliefs would cost his NBA team the Dallas Mavericks some fans, he responded, "When it’s all said and done, I’d rather lose every penny than have Trump as president because I care more about the future of my family, my children than I do about my pocketbook."

If you, like Cuban, wanted nothing more than to see Donald Trump living out the next four years in Trump Tower rather than in the White House, you might be feeling blue, to put it lightly. Cuban took to Twitter this morning to encourage anyone feeling defeated to rise up today and go to work making this the country you want to live in.

