Key Partnerships Inked By THub As It Completes One Year

November 12, 2016



THub, the technology hub based out of the state that has ranked #1 in ease of doing business completed a year of existence.T-Hub is a unique public and private partnership platform between the government of Telangana, three large academic institutes of India - IIIT-H, ISB and NALSAR, and key private sector leaders.

On the occasion of its 1-year completion, eminent industry folks came together to set their foot in one of the fastest growing states in India.The event was attended by the Information and Technology Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao and many international players.

Here's a list of some of the key partnerships formulated at the event.

PwC Innovation Hub Partnership

PwC, one of the leading consulting firms in the world, has partnered with T-Hub to create an Innovation Hub within the Catalyst building.

This strategic partnership is aligned with PwC's Innovation Program to support and mentor startups. The Innovation Hub will give startups access to PwC clients across 157 countries and open floodgates for new opportunities.

Carnegie’s Policy Hub within T- Hub

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, India, a public policy think-tank, has partnered with T-Hub to create a ‘Policy Incubator’ within Catalyst.

DBS Asia Hub-2 partners with T-Hub to create an ‘Innovation Hub’ for fintech startups

DBS Asia and Hub-2 & T-Hub partnered to create an ‘Innovation Hub’ for Fintech startups with an objective of building a culture of innovation to lead digital transformation in the fintech space in India.

CL Educate- Innovation Partnership for student innovation

T-Hub and CL Educate entered into an MoU to make innovation accessible to millions of youngsters in schools, colleges and jobs. Awareness, research, technology-platform, curriculum, access to mentors and funds, are some of the benefits the two expect young entrepreneurship aspirants to have through this collaborative partnership.