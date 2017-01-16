cold email

How to Cold Email a Stranger for Advice

The cold email is a tough email to write, but the right nugget of wisdom can save an entrepreneur years of headache and thousands of dollars.
How to Cold Email a Stranger for Advice
Image credit: mattjeacock | Getty Images
  • ---Shares

The cold email is a tough email to write, but the right nugget of wisdom can save an entrepreneur years of headache and thousands of dollars. But how do you write to a stranger without annoying them, and get them to actually respond?

At GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business, we see many entrepreneurs fail to make a connection when reaching out to strangers. Often, they spend too much time talking about themselves -- a crucial mistake if the goal is a lasting relationship.

Related: 7 Tricks to Write an Effective Cold Email

Here’s an email script that will hugely increase the chance of getting a response by hitting three basic points. First, find a mutual interest or reason to connect. Second, explain why you’re emailing -- in two short, succint sentences. Finally, offer different ways to connect, making it easy and risk-free for the busy person.

Related: Step-by-Step Guide to Drafting the Best Cold Email Ever

Check out the full email script below. 

Ramit Sethi

Ramit Sethi is a New York Times bestselling author and CEO of GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business.

Growth Strategies Networking Email Cold Calling Advice
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox