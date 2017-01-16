How to Cold Email a Stranger for Advice

The cold email is a tough email to write, but the right nugget of wisdom can save an entrepreneur years of headache and thousands of dollars. But how do you write to a stranger without annoying them, and get them to actually respond?
At GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business, we see many entrepreneurs fail to make a connection when reaching out to strangers. Often, they spend too much time talking about themselves -- a crucial mistake if the goal is a lasting relationship.
Here’s an email script that will hugely increase the chance of getting a response by hitting three basic points. First, find a mutual interest or reason to connect. Second, explain why you’re emailing -- in two short, succint sentences. Finally, offer different ways to connect, making it easy and risk-free for the busy person.
Check out the full email script below.
Ramit Sethi
Ramit Sethi is a New York Times bestselling author and CEO of GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business.
