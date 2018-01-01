Ramit Sethi

Guest Writer
CEO of GrowthLab.com

Ramit Sethi is a New York Times bestselling author and CEO of GrowthLab.com, where entrepreneurs go to launch and grow their online business.

More From Ramit Sethi

How to Cold Email a Stranger for Advice
Cold Email

The cold email is a tough email to write, but the right nugget of wisdom can save an entrepreneur years of headache and thousands of dollars.
1 min read
The Secret to Getting a Popular Blogger to Review Your Product
Product Reviews

Here is an email template that will not only help land a product review, but also have the blogger share it with their massive audience.
1 min read
How to Send the Perfect Thank You Email and Create Long-Lasting Relationships
Email

Here's a script you can use when sending the essential follow-up email.
1 min read
The Only Email Template You Need to Get That Crucial Introduction
Email

For an entrepreneur, connections are everything, and there's nothing more powerful for building those connections than a personal, warm introduction.
1 min read
Here's the Perfect Email Template to Land a Job Interview
Email

Before you hit send, check out this email template you can use for a consulting gig or job interview.
1 min read
