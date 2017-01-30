PayPal Celebrates the Passionate Entrepreneurial Spirit!

January 30, 2017 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What defines a true entrepreneur is the ability to overcome obstacles with relentless passion and an unparalleled drive to achieve. The journey of an entrepreneur is one of hardships, blood and sweat. This very hard work is side-lined ever-so-often and PayPal wants to provide a platform to recognize and encourage such budding entrepreneurs!

The company has launched the PayPal Entrepreneur Contest to discover hidden talent while also identifying and recognizing their unrelenting effort that helps them lay a strong foundation for their unique business to grow.

The PayPal Entrepreneur Contest is open to all Indian entrepreneurs who have a story to tell about their entrepreneurial journey and their vision for the future. Note that one has to be a PayPal user to participate or nominate an entrepreneur in the contest. If you aren’t a member already, all you need to do is sign up with PayPal.

PayPal has over 192 million active customer accounts to whom Indian entrepreneurs can reach out to and sell at scale. PayPal’s Seller Protection safeguards sellers up to the full amount on eligible sales – if the client/buyer raises a false claim or refund.

The contest begins with the nomination round where an entrepreneur may nominate him/herself or nominate a worthy applicant. Then, through a voting process the top 30 candidates will be picked and those 30 will eventually be filtered down to the top 5 who will engage in a face to face session with high level management and participate in meaningful discussions with PayPal’s panelists. One of these five then wins the all-expense paid trip to Singapore!

Also note that if the individual you nominated wins the PayPal Entrepreneur Contest, you get to travel along with them for the all-expense paid Singapore trip!

Rise to recognition by sharing your story - Paypal Entrepreneur Contest!