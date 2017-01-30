PayPal

PayPal Celebrates the Passionate Entrepreneurial Spirit!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
PayPal Celebrates the Passionate Entrepreneurial Spirit!
Image credit: PayPal
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What defines a true entrepreneur is the ability to overcome obstacles with relentless passion and an unparalleled drive to achieve. The journey of an entrepreneur is one of hardships, blood and sweat. This very hard work is side-lined ever-so-often and PayPal wants to provide a platform to recognize and encourage such budding entrepreneurs!

The company has launched the PayPal Entrepreneur Contest to discover hidden talent while also identifying and recognizing their unrelenting effort that helps them lay a strong foundation for their unique business to grow.

The PayPal Entrepreneur Contest is open to all Indian entrepreneurs who have a story to tell about their entrepreneurial journey and their vision for the future. Note that one has to be a PayPal user to participate or nominate an entrepreneur in the contest. If you aren’t a member already, all you need to do is sign up with PayPal. 

PayPal has over 192 million active customer accounts to whom Indian entrepreneurs can reach out to and sell at scale. PayPal’s Seller Protection safeguards sellers up to the full amount on eligible sales – if the client/buyer raises a false claim or refund.

 

The contest begins with the nomination round where an entrepreneur may nominate him/herself or nominate a worthy applicant. Then, through a voting process the top 30 candidates will be picked and those 30 will eventually be filtered down to the top 5 who will engage in a face to face session with high level management and participate in meaningful discussions with PayPal’s panelists. One of these five then wins the all-expense paid trip to Singapore!

Also note that if the individual you nominated wins the PayPal Entrepreneur Contest, you get to travel along with them for the all-expense paid Singapore trip!

Rise to recognition by sharing your story - Paypal Entrepreneur Contest!

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

PayPal

PayPal to Drop Purchase Protection for Crowdfunding Projects

PayPal

Paypal's Profit Surges on Growth in Transactions and New Users

PayPal

Startup Founder Claims PayPal Froze $20,000 in Funds, Then Offered Him a Business Loan