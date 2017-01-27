What You Missed During 'The Goal Standard Challenge' Prep Week

Reader Resource
Congrats! You completed the first week of The Goal Standard Challenge, our five-week program to help you achieve your goals for 2017.
Here are some resources to get you started:
Facebook Live Event, Wednesday, January 25 1 pm ET
On Wednesday, high-performance coach Todd Herman did a Facebook Live to help us set an achievable goals for our business (or personal growth).
If you didn't have a chance to see it, check it out at this link.
There was also an three-phase achievement plan worksheet to focus your goal. It can be found in our Facebook Group, a community for people like you looking to achieve a goal, or downloaded here.
Facebook Live Event, Thursday, January 26 1 pm ET
Productivity expert Chris Winfield shared with us a powerful productivity “secret” to help us defeat procrastination and make progress on our goal each day, along with developing a growth mindset. Check out the video here.
Download his "Don't Break the Chain" calendar and "Growth or Fixed Mindset" quiz can also be found on our Facebook Group or at this link.
Facebook Live Mini-Challenge, Thursday January 26
The staff at Entrepreneur put up a mini-challenge focused on setting S.M.A.R.T. goals on our Facebook Group to help you get on the right track.
Here is the post with everyone chiming in and supporting each other.
Facebook Live, Event, Friday, January 27 1 pm ET
Having run several multi-million dollar companies and being a certified meditation teacher, Natalie MacNeil showed us how to clear our mental and physical clutter to get started on the right foot, along with the importance of having a weekly reflection time for our goal-achieving challenge.
Check out her video and her Weekly Reflection worksheet.
Andrea Huspeni
Andrea Huspeni is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com.
