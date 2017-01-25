Events

MENA Entrepreneurs, Get Ready For ArabNet Beirut 2017

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
MENA Entrepreneurs, Get Ready For ArabNet Beirut 2017
Image credit: ArabNet
Startup Demo winners at ArabNet Beirut 2016.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over 30 sessions, insights of 80 speakers, more than 15 hours of workshops, four challenges, and much more await participants at ArabNet Beirut 2017, set to be held on February 20-22, 2017 at Hilton Habtoor Grand Hotel in Beirut. In its eighth edition, the key regional gathering of digital businesses estimates over 1,300 corporate executives, entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discuss the latest trends in the region’s tech sector. ArabNet believes that with the venture capital climate in Lebanon being robust than ever, the conference could be a perfect venue for the tech and entrepreneurial communities to explore partnerships. The key components of the three-day conference include The Banking Innovation Day, a session that will bring together bankers and tech companies to discuss innovations in the areas of digital marketing and digital products, sessions around the state of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, and discussions on latest technologies that can be leveraged by the advertising, media and marketing world.

Besides keynotes and workshops planned for the three days, ArabNet Beirut also plays host to ArabNet’s flagship Techfair exhibition that will feature over 50 tech regional and international companies and their products. For the entrepreneur community, the event organizes the Startup Battle competition- a pitch competition for growing companies, and The Ideathon competition for aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas to entrepreneurs and investors. Also on the agenda this year are creative challenges such as the Creative Combat, which hunts for young talents in the regional advertising and media industries, and Innovation Avenue, a challenge offering hardware developers and designers in the MENA region to showcase their products. Speakers who will be a part of the event include Elizabeth Lumley, MD, London Startup Bootcamp Fintech, Olivier Cohen, Regional Manager – Middle East, Hootsuite, Erik Katz, founder and CEO, Circuit Launch, and others. Beirut Digital District, OMD, LBC International and others are a few partners for the conference. 

To know more about the competitions and sessions, and/or to apply, hurry and check out ArabNet Beirut’s official page here.

Related: ArabNet Beirut Reveals A Bright Future For Lebanese 'Treps

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Events

Shaq Is Throwing a Big Party and Everyone Is Invited (Except Charles Barkley)

Events

Mohamed Alabbar, Gary Vaynerchuk Among Speakers To Headline The 2018 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

Events

Business France To Showcase Creations Of French Tech Startups At GITEX 2018