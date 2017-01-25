MENA Entrepreneurs, Get Ready For ArabNet Beirut 2017

January 25, 2017 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over 30 sessions, insights of 80 speakers, more than 15 hours of workshops, four challenges, and much more await participants at ArabNet Beirut 2017, set to be held on February 20-22, 2017 at Hilton Habtoor Grand Hotel in Beirut. In its eighth edition, the key regional gathering of digital businesses estimates over 1,300 corporate executives, entrepreneurs and investors to come together to discuss the latest trends in the region’s tech sector. ArabNet believes that with the venture capital climate in Lebanon being robust than ever, the conference could be a perfect venue for the tech and entrepreneurial communities to explore partnerships. The key components of the three-day conference include The Banking Innovation Day, a session that will bring together bankers and tech companies to discuss innovations in the areas of digital marketing and digital products, sessions around the state of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, and discussions on latest technologies that can be leveraged by the advertising, media and marketing world.

Besides keynotes and workshops planned for the three days, ArabNet Beirut also plays host to ArabNet’s flagship Techfair exhibition that will feature over 50 tech regional and international companies and their products. For the entrepreneur community, the event organizes the Startup Battle competition- a pitch competition for growing companies, and The Ideathon competition for aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas to entrepreneurs and investors. Also on the agenda this year are creative challenges such as the Creative Combat, which hunts for young talents in the regional advertising and media industries, and Innovation Avenue, a challenge offering hardware developers and designers in the MENA region to showcase their products. Speakers who will be a part of the event include Elizabeth Lumley, MD, London Startup Bootcamp Fintech, Olivier Cohen, Regional Manager – Middle East, Hootsuite, Erik Katz, founder and CEO, Circuit Launch, and others. Beirut Digital District, OMD, LBC International and others are a few partners for the conference.

To know more about the competitions and sessions, and/or to apply, hurry and check out ArabNet Beirut’s official page here.

Related: ArabNet Beirut Reveals A Bright Future For Lebanese 'Treps