The Executive Selection: The Kooples

The Executive Selection: The Kooples
Image credit: The Kooples SS17
Good leaders know when it’s time to change things up… and the three brothers behind this French brand certainly demonstrate that quality with The Kooples latest collection. Known for its ad campaigns of real-life couples (and even creative duos), in the Summer/ Spring 2017 range, the creative direction moves towards travel, particularly Asia, ranging from India to Japan.

With designer and actor Waris Ahluwalia as its muse, and a collaborator for the collection, The Kooples incorporates subtle prints and textures, and a respectable color palette of dark blues and blacks.

Off The Clock
Source: The Kooples SS17

When you’re heading to the boardroom, we recommend the grey suit jacket topped off by a navy-blue tie (slinked back with a subtle tie pin) paired with a statement pocket square.

As for your off-the-clock ensemble, you can’t go wrong with a relaxed fit jacket embellished with a fine silk scarf. 

