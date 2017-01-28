The Executive Selection: The Kooples

January 28, 2017 1 min read

Good leaders know when it’s time to change things up… and the three brothers behind this French brand certainly demonstrate that quality with The Kooples latest collection. Known for its ad campaigns of real-life couples (and even creative duos), in the Summer/ Spring 2017 range, the creative direction moves towards travel, particularly Asia, ranging from India to Japan.

With designer and actor Waris Ahluwalia as its muse, and a collaborator for the collection, The Kooples incorporates subtle prints and textures, and a respectable color palette of dark blues and blacks.