Netflix Adds SD Card Support On Android Devices

Netflix added offline viewing last fall, but now the streaming service is going to give its frequent users a new way to take shows with them on the go. Starting today, Netflix users on Android devices can download shows for offline viewing onto an SD card, allowing them to take as much programming with them as their expandable storage allows.

This makes saving shows much easier, as now an added "Download Location" setting allows you to save content to your removable card, rather than the device's internal storage. Android users can access SD storage on the newest version of the Netflix app via Google Play store. The iOS version, sadly, only advertises bug fixes in this update, but then again, iPhones and iPads don't exactly have SD slots.

Netflix isnt the only one who is offering offline viewing. Amazon Prime Instant Video has been storing TV and movies locally for a while now, and Hulu isn't far behind as it's planning to take the offline plunge itself later this year.

