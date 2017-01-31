Netflix

Netflix Adds SD Card Support On Android Devices

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Netflix Adds SD Card Support On Android Devices
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Netflix added offline viewing last fall, but now the streaming service is going to give its frequent users a new way to take shows with them on the go. Starting today, Netflix users on Android devices can download shows for offline viewing onto an SD card, allowing them to take as much programming with them as their expandable storage allows.

This makes saving shows much easier, as now an added "Download Location" setting allows you to save content to your removable card, rather than the device's internal storage. Android users can access SD storage on the newest version of the Netflix app via Google Play store. The iOS version, sadly, only advertises bug fixes in this update, but then again, iPhones and iPads don't exactly have SD slots.

Netflix isnt the only one who is offering offline viewing. Amazon Prime Instant Video has been storing TV and movies locally for a while now, and Hulu isn't far behind as it's planning to take the offline plunge itself later this year.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings On The Future Of Streaming, Competition and More

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Netflix

To Save Some Cash, Netflix Developed Its Own Font

Netflix

What Netflix Habits Reveal About Your Target Audience

Netflix

Netflix to Replace 5-Star Ratings With Thumbs Up or Down