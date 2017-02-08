Main Street Entrepreneur

Without Purpose, Your Business Will Not Succeed

Launching a startup because of money is not a strong enough motivator to get you through all of the challenges.
Without Purpose, Your Business Will Not Succeed
Image credit: Ben Pipe Photography | Getty Images
Co-founder of The Main Street Entrepreneur
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Determining the purpose of your business is a huge key to building a successful venture. It can't just be about the money.

Making money is not a strong enough motivator to get you through all of the challenges of starting your own company.

Indeed, during our tour for Main Street Entrepreneur -- a road trip across the U.S. in which we interviewed founders from all walks of life -- very few successful entrepreneurs mentioned money as the main motivator for starting a company.

So, why did people launch a startup?

In this podcast, we share stories and insights into why entrepreneurs inspires people to build the business of their dreams. 

