Without Purpose, Your Business Will Not Succeed
Determining the purpose of your business is a huge key to building a successful venture. It can't just be about the money.
Making money is not a strong enough motivator to get you through all of the challenges of starting your own company.
Indeed, during our tour for Main Street Entrepreneur -- a road trip across the U.S. in which we interviewed founders from all walks of life -- very few successful entrepreneurs mentioned money as the main motivator for starting a company.
So, why did people launch a startup?
In this podcast, we share stories and insights into why entrepreneurs inspires people to build the business of their dreams.