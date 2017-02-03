The Rise of the Badminton Star PV Sindhu

February 3, 2017 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world. Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present PV Sindhu, the badminton star who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

Born to parents who were professional volleyball players, PV Sindhu went on to choose badminton as a career. Sindhu started playing at the age of eight-and-a-half with her interest driven towards badminton.

Talking about her inclination Sindhu says, “I used to play for fun initially but slowly the number of hours increased. I used to love playing badminton and that’s how my parents came forward to support me.” Speaking about Pullela Gopichand, her coach and inspiration himself, Sindhu says, “I would watch him (Gopichand) play and later shifted to his academy to get further training.” As a child, Sindhu ended up crying every time she lost a match. But, over the years she improved her game and also learnt to handle failure. After passion, Sindhu counts hard work as the ultimate recipe for success. Sharing her aim, Sindhu says, “I definitely want to see myself at the top of the world.”

P V Sindhu went on to win the silver medal at the Olympics becoming the only Indian woman to achieve this feat. One week before the Olympics, she went to Rio and practiced for hours there. So, everything was really important from the diet, practice, rest and sleep, each of these things played a pivotal role in her success. On how she continues on days when she is short of energy, Sindhu says, “Sometimes, we might be really very tired, during those hours you need focus on the game and plan accordingly.

Like if you are tired today, we change the schedule, it depends on my coach so, he decides what it is.”

Currently, Sindhu is the brand ambassador for APIS India honey, Moov, Bank of Baroda and Ojasvita MALT. Sharing her take on winning and losing, Sindhu says, “Well, winning and losing are a part of life. Ups and downs are always there if you win that’s really nice and if you lose you will learn a lot more, it’s not just that you will keep winning and keep losing but definitely if you keep working hard on your

mistakes and rectify them then definitely in the next round you will rectify when they come up.”

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)