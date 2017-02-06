Startups

Time To Battle It Out, Entrepreneurs: Get In The Ring Comes To Abu Dhabi

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Time To Battle It Out, Entrepreneurs: Get In The Ring Comes To Abu Dhabi
Image credit: GITR on Facebook
A scene from a previous edition of GITR.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abu Dhabi will see entrepreneurs fight it out this month as Get in the Ring (GITR) Abu Dhabi is held in the city on February 28, 2017, organized by Flat6Labs in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market. GITR Abu Dhabi is part of the global GITR pitching challenge, where startup founders pitch their ventures in the form of one-on-one "battles" in an environment replicating a boxing match, in front of a crowd of entrepreneurs, investors, and others. Hosting two tracks -general and fintech- GITR Abu Dhabi will see startups face off in a boxing ring for awards and a place in the global GITR finals in May 2017 at Singapore.

Besides a shot at the global finals, the competition will also offer entrepreneurs a chance to interact and learn from peers, get feedback from experts during training sessions, and an opportunity to participate in one-on-one “pre-matched speed dating sessions” with investors and business leaders. In addition, GITR Abu Dhabi will also host a preparation bootcamp set to take place at in5 on February 27, 2017. With a “preference for startups that are aiming to make a positive impact in this world,” GITR Abu Dhabi welcomes entries from startups launched less than 8 years ago that have an “innovative and scalable business idea,” and can pitch fluently in English.

If you feel you are ready to stand in a ring and battle it out, apply for a chance to be a part of GITR Abu Dhabi here. Deadline for entries is February 21, 2017, so hurry!

Related: Get In The Ring Qatar: Six Entrepreneurs Throw The Punches

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startups

3 Previously Unimaginable Projects Your Startup Team Could Deploy With an Agile Approach

Startups

How Unforeseen Problems Can Be Your Sign to Push More Aggressively

Startups

When in Your Startup's Journey Should You Consider Overhauling Everything?