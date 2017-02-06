Time To Battle It Out, Entrepreneurs: Get In The Ring Comes To Abu Dhabi

February 6, 2017 2 min read

Abu Dhabi will see entrepreneurs fight it out this month as Get in the Ring (GITR) Abu Dhabi is held in the city on February 28, 2017, organized by Flat6Labs in partnership with Abu Dhabi Global Market. GITR Abu Dhabi is part of the global GITR pitching challenge, where startup founders pitch their ventures in the form of one-on-one "battles" in an environment replicating a boxing match, in front of a crowd of entrepreneurs, investors, and others. Hosting two tracks -general and fintech- GITR Abu Dhabi will see startups face off in a boxing ring for awards and a place in the global GITR finals in May 2017 at Singapore.

Besides a shot at the global finals, the competition will also offer entrepreneurs a chance to interact and learn from peers, get feedback from experts during training sessions, and an opportunity to participate in one-on-one “pre-matched speed dating sessions” with investors and business leaders. In addition, GITR Abu Dhabi will also host a preparation bootcamp set to take place at in5 on February 27, 2017. With a “preference for startups that are aiming to make a positive impact in this world,” GITR Abu Dhabi welcomes entries from startups launched less than 8 years ago that have an “innovative and scalable business idea,” and can pitch fluently in English.

If you feel you are ready to stand in a ring and battle it out, apply for a chance to be a part of GITR Abu Dhabi here. Deadline for entries is February 21, 2017, so hurry!

