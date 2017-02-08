Dubai Chamber And Smart Dubai Are Back With Smartpreneur Competition

February 8, 2017 2 min read

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with the Smart Dubai Office have launched the second edition of the Dubai Smartpreneur competition. Aiming to transform Dubai into a “smart" city, a vision in line with that of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Smartpreneur challenge invites entrepreneurs based in the UAE to contribute to this digital transformation with their technology innovations. H.E. Hisham Al Shirawi, 2nd Vice-Chairman, Dubai Chamber, Essa Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President - Institutional Support Sector, Dubai Chamber, and General Coordinator, Tejar Dubai, launched Smartpreneur in the presence of entrepreneurs and other members of the UAE’s business community.

According to a statement on the launch, those interested to apply are required to submit their business ideas, which must belong to the following areas covered under the Smart Dubai mandate: “smart economy, smart living, smart mobility, smart governance, smart environment, and smart people.” The ideas will then go through an assessment process by a jury panel, and participants who qualify will then attend a two-day workshop on building relationships, and developing a full business plan, in relation to the sector to which they belong. Cash prizes worth AED150,000, and the opportunity to join a year-long Tejar Dubai entrepreneurship program await the top three winners of the Smartpreneur contest. The challenge is being held this year with the support of Dubai Start Up Hub, and in collaboration with IBM. Partcipants can apply for the challenge and submit aplications by March 28. For more details about the competition, check out the official website.

