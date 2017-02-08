35Under35 Special: The Taxing Job of Archit Gupta

For businesses, the ClearTax platform helps businesses get incorporated, do their business and tax filings.

February 8, 2017 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness, and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Archit Gupta, founder of Cleartax who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

ClearTax solves two key problems for a consumer namely tax filing and tax savings. In order to address the painful need to solve the tax payers’ headache, this great software was created which was very easy to use. For businesses, the ClearTax platform helps businesses get incorporated, do their business and tax filings.

Sharing his lows from his journey Archit says, “Three years of bootstrapping was incredibly challenging. Maintaining cash flow to stay alive was painful on many days.” ClearTax went on became the first Indian company to raise investments from PayPal co-founder, Max Levchin and Founders Fund.

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)