ICYMI: Build Grit and Train Your Inner Warrior to Fight

In a Facebook Live for The Goal Standard Challenge, accountability expert Ali Schiller talks about the best ways to respond to resistance.
Image credit: Hulton Archive | Getty Images
No one said getting to the finish line was easy, but fortunately Ali Schiller shows us how to get past resistence to win the battle.

In a Facebook Live, the acccountability pro helps us tap into our inner warrior to build power by focusing on grit and confidence. 

Check out her Facebook Live video to get more insight. Also, download her worksheet Wake up the Warrior.

If you haven’t signed up for The Goal Standard Challenge, go to our content hub. Also, if you are late to the challenge, no worries. The hub has all the past weeks' information, content, videos and resources.

Join our Facebook Group to get updates, real-time support and be part of a community full of achievers, just like you. 

Andrea Huspeni

Andrea Huspeni is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com. 

Growth Strategies Challenges The Goal Standard Challenge The Goal Standard Week 4 (Fight)
Edition: January 2017

