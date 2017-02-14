4 Innovative Mobile Apps That Will Make Your Business Processes More Efficient

A business is only as good as the system it's created for its operation. Perhaps the pinnacle of technology innovation is how successful it is in making our everyday tasks easier and more efficient.
As an entrepreneur, you're aware that one of your major goals should be to build a smarter, more productive workplace. In the current state of the business landscape, is this possible without advances in technology? Unlikely.
Here are four exceptional apps to help improve your business operations from A to Z.
Wunderlist
One of the most tried and true ways to boost productivity and keep workers on track is to-do lists. Wunderlist takes this concept to the next level.
As a project-management platform, Wunderlist starts with a master folder for each overarching task. Then, you as user create separate to-do items for each facet of the project. For example, one of the main folders might be called “website.” Within that folder can be all sorts of items such as: blog posting, news updates, fixes, etc.
From here, you can focus on a single topic or project and create mini-deadlines up through completion. These folders can be shared with your whole team so everyone is on the same page in prioritizing tasks.
A few additional features include email management and the ability to set up recurring tasks and maintain collaboration on files. Wunderlist is an incredibly useful tool that goes beyond a simple to-do list. It allows you to sift through the clutter and manage your time effectively.
This program is available on both iTunes and Google Play.
AntiSocial
One of the unfortunate side effects of the rapid advancement of technology is that, as humans, we are more distracted than ever. The average attention span these days is around eight seconds -- shorter than that of a goldfish! That's where Antisocial comes in handy.
People are more addicted to their smartphones and social media than ever. When adding up all the time spent on status updates, content viewing and sharing, you'll find you've lost a lot of time. Think about it. How much time do you spend on a daily basis staring at your news feed? Even worse, how many hours do you spend doing that at work?
AntiSocial is an app that tracks that number and gives you real-time metrics on where you stand with this modern-age addiction. This app does not aim to abolish smartphone use by any means. Its mission is to help people enjoy social media, but at the same time prevent and manage the effects of overuse.
The program tallies up how many times you unlock your smartphone, the minutes you spend on social media each day and which apps are consuming your time the most. Using an algorithm, AntiSocial gives you a score based on your overall usage and compares it to those of your peers. You can use this information to block the apps wasting too much of your time, to eliminate distractions at the source.
AntiSocial is all about awareness. This app is great for the workplace because it goes beyond reducing the temptation to look at your phone. This app pinpoints the root causes of each person’s mobile addiction so he or she can stay productive throughout the day.
AntiSocial is available on Google Play.
Adobe Sign
Getting clients to sign documents is always a painfully inconvenient process. In the old days (and still today) you need to print a document, sign it, scan it, then email it back. With Adobe Sign, this experience is quicker and easier than ever.
Electronic signatures are not a new concept. In fact, the digital signature market is expected to reach almost $3.5 million by 2022.
Adobe Sign enables you to create error-free workflows within seconds, with the visual designer function with triggers to initiate the next steps. From there, you can send the material to all the people whose signatures are needed, using hybrid routing.
One of the most useful aspects of this app is its tracking analysis. Regardless of whether you are working in an office or on the go, you can track each document in every step of its journey. You will be notified when it is opened, signed and returned. With this information, you can find the most optimal times to send documents and make sure the entire process is done quickly, so you can close deals without any hiccups.
This mobile app is all about simplifying and making sending/signing documents a seamless experience. It’s available on both iTunes and Google Play.
Vend
Vend is an outstanding app that allows businesses -- especially retailers and wholesalers -- to turn their mobile devices into a point-of-sale system and conduct business from virtually anywhere. With an incredibly intuitive design, it offers your entire staff the ability to learn the ins and outs within minutes. It works with all sorts of receipt printers, cash drawers and barcode scanners to cut down on equipment costs.
This app can do a lot more for your business than just providing a good point-of-sale. Vend enables you to manage your inventory, create customer loyalty programs and shed light on sales insights with data-driven results.
Perhaps one of the most popular aspects of this app is that it is designed in a way that makes it simple to both implement and manage. It also allows business owners to operate offline so they can conduct transactions from anywhere.
Vend is available on iTunes.
Maximizing efficiency is a priority for all business owners and entrepreneurs. The workplace is rapidly changing in terms of how we collaborate, communicate and manage relationships, both internally and externally. Without a good system, you'll find that it’s very easy to get lost in the shuffle. Use these apps to simplify each facet of your operation to keep you moving in the right direction.
Pratik Dholakiya
Pratik Dholakiya is the co-founder of E2M, a digital marketing agency, and Preceptist, a content marketing agency. He regularly speaks at various conferences and events about digital marketing issues. As a passionate mar...
