Burger Kings in Israel Will Offer Adult Happy Meals With Sex Toys Today

Burger King is known as the ‘Home of the Whopper,’ but thanks to one Valentine’s Day promotion, that might change.
In locations throughout Israel, Burger King is offering “The Adults Meal” that features all of your Valentine’s Day essentials -- two Whoppers, two packs of French Fries, two beers and … an adult toy.
That’s right -- looks like ‘happy meals’ aren’t just for the kids anymore. And it turns out, this isn’t some marketing ploy either. "This is not a prank," a spokesperson for advertising agency Leo Burnett told Mashable.
So if you’re looking to drift away from your typical chocolate and roses -- and if you’re over the age of 18 -- you and your partner can indulge on this new adult menu item. Although, you better time it right -- it’s only available after 6 p.m. on February 14.
Related: 21 Surprising, Bizarre and Delicious Fast Food Items From Across the Globe
Rose Leadem
Rose Leadem is an online editorial assistant at Entrepreneur Media Inc.
Read more