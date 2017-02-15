10 Reasons You Should Try Contentmart.com

February 15, 2017 4 min read

Contentmart: Connecting Freelance Writers with Content Buyers

Technology and startup landscape have seen a tremendous growth. With so many aspiring startups, the need for an effective Content Marketing has become a quint essential to lead the crowded path to success. Where most of the startups are missing out on the main competency, i.e. professional content writing, Contentmart – A global content marketplace, has come up with the most innovative concept of bringing in both content buyers and content creators together from all around the world, on to their platform and leveraging them to benefit from each other.

It connects 50,000+ freelance writers with clients over the platform only in a year after their launch. With over 20,000 projects completed to date; they offer comprehensive content writing & translation services, including business writing, web page content, SEO articles, blogs, press releases, travelogues, case studies, whitepapers, and academic writing across print, electronic, and digital media platforms.

“Being a startup ourselves, we at Contentmart understand that any startup’s first preference is to be cost-effective and qualitative in their approach. They encourage to team up with the service providers who offer a one-stop solution to them, that further enables them to earn and access quality services, along with an intuitive and user-friendly experience,” said Contentmart Founder Anton Rublevskyy.

The list of benefits a startup can earn from Contentmart’s offerings is endless. To state a few:

1 - Pay-Per-Use & Easy Refund Process

This one of a kind marketplace, allows the content buyer to pay-per-use; i.e. they will only pay for the content offered by the writer, if and only if, it has their approval and matches the required parameters. There is a completely transparent refund policy, which includes that if a content submission is rejected by the content buyer, a refund of the locked amount will be released back to their Contenmart wallet.

2 - Freedom To Quote Your Own Price

Another benefit to this aspect is, the buyer has the autonomy to set out the price that they are ready to offer for getting a particular assignment done.

3 - Free Registration

One more unique and distinct feature is, Free Registration. They charge no fees from either end (content buyers and content creators).

4 - Qualified & Tested Writers

To offer nothing, but high-quality; Contentmart has unique parameters to categorize its writers. With a special set of language-based & industry-based tests and other parameters to judge their knowledge, Contentmart makes sure that their clients get more than what they expect.

5 - Explore Each Writer’s Portfolio

To further ease down the content buying process, each writer is made to maintain a proper portfolio, that leverages the buyer to understand the writer’s profile intensely and based on the knowledge gained, taking the process ahead.

6 - Email & Chat Support

To offer unmatched user experience, Contentmart has a defined Email & Chat Support for both the participants. To offer value and make the usage easier and simpler, they ensure that any query, suggestion or feedback never goes unheard.

7 - Inbuilt Grammar & Plagirism Checker

When it comes to quality, Contentmart ensures that their platform offers nothing, but the best. With an inbuilt Grammar and Copyscape check, there is no scope for Poor English, Grammatical Errors and Duplicate Content.

8 - Complimentary Dedicated Account Managers For Bulk Orders

Contentmart also offers dedicated account managers to content buyers, who have large scale/bulk content needs and rigid deadlines. This helps them save time and concentrate on their core competencies.

9 - Native English Speaking Writers

To offer world-class content quality, Contentmart has an array of writers that are native English speakers and who are proven wordsmiths.

10 - Multilingual Content Writing Services

Being a global content marketplace and serving content buyers from all around the world, Content mart offer multilingual content writing services that can cater to global needs. Taking away the language barrier, it offers content in every language one can possibly think of. “We earned more and more of world-class clients from across the globe, that came up with the need to reach out to customers around the world. So we introduced multilingual content writing services and translation services,” said Rublevskyy.

