This partnership between Bioprime Agrisolutions and Yara India marks a significant milestone in the agricultural sector, paving the way for innovation and sustainability in farming practices.

BioPrime AgriSolutions, a leading ag-biotech start-up has announce a strategic partnership with Yara India, a subsidiary of Yara International, the world's leading crop nutrition company.

This collaboration marks a noteworthy milestone in serving farmers with sustainable solutions mitigating the risk of crop failures due to weather uncertainties and boosting the crop yields.

Chiron, developed by BioPrime, leverages the cutting-edge SNIPR technology, utilizing small molecules to modulate plant responses effectively. This fast-acting formulation is designed to enhance flower count and improve flower-to-fruit conversion, resulting in a significant increase in crop yields.

Additionally, Chiron helps in delivering better qualitative parameters like uniformity of produce & higher-grade output leading to additional profits for the farmers. Farmers have benefited with its capacity to mitigate climatic uncertainties and provide them with a reliable solution for achieving superior crop yields despite changing and challenging agricultural conditions.

"We are excited to collaborate with Yara India to deliver sustainable solutions built on the back of nature for the benefit of farming community", said Dr. Renuka Diwan, CEO of BioPrime. "Together with Yara India, we have the huge opportunity to cater to the unmet needs of the farmers facing the brunt of weather uncertainties leading to loss in yield," Diwan added.

Speaking on the partnership, Sanjiv Kanwar, Managing Director, Yara South Asia said, "We are delighted to announce Yara India's strategic partnership with BioPrime, a leading player in bio-stimulants. This alliance signifies not just our mutual commitment to innovation and sustainability, but also a shared vision of a greener future for India. Yara India is committed to enhancing crop nutrition and soil health, ensuring healthier crops and improved livelihoods contributing to a nature positive food future."

