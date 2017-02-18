35Under35

How Virat has Given Perfect Direction To His never-say-die Attitude

How Virat has Given Perfect Direction To His never-say-die Attitude
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Virat Kohli, 28, Captain, Indian Cricket Team who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

From being seen as a brash, aggressive, and outspoken member of the Indian cricket team to captaining India in all three formats of the game, Virat Kohli in a very less time has given the perfect direction to his never-say-die attitude to get on top of his career, the way he guides the ball to the stands. But as they say with great power comes great responsibility, Kohli has from time to time been dismissed by his sceptics but the 28-year old Delhi boy has showed his other side of self-belief, persistence, and having long term vision till he comes back in the game.

This speaks volume about his maturity over the time not just only as a player. Drawing a parallel to his business interests, one can read between the lines of how his personality and maturity is visible off the field as well. As a sportsperson and a fitness freak, Kohli has obvious interest in ventures in sports, and fitness apart from fashion that defines his attitude and loved by millions of his fans. These include Chisel (chain of gyms and fitness centres), Wrogn (youth fashion brand), Stepathlon (corporate wellness platform), SportConvo (sport social media network), FC Goa (Goa franchise for Indian Super League), IPTL- UAE Royals (UAE franchise for International Premier Tennis League), and the newest venture to the list - MuveAcoustics (audio solution company).

Among the highest paid and richest cricketers in the world, Kohli’s brand endorsements were reportedly valued at around Rs 130 crore last year. Currently the brands sitting on his shoulders include MRF, Tissot, Pepsi, Herbalife, Boost, Smaaash, Colgate, Nitesh Estates,  Valvoline, Manyawar, Shyam Steel, PNB, Samsonite, Gionee, USL, Vicks, and Audi.

In January this year, government of India honored Kohli with Padma Shri – the fourth highest civilian award for his dedication and contribution to cricket. “It's a privilege to be awarded with Padmashree and to announce it on the 68th Republic Day made it even more special,” tweeted Kohli.

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

