Watch Elon Musk's View of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

The company celebrated its first daytime ground landing on Feb. 19.

February 20, 2017 2 min read

Elon Musk and his team at SpaceX had a good weekend.

On Sunday, a Falcon 9 rocket carrying supplies to the International Space Station launched from Florida’s famed Cape Canaveral and made a successful return landing.

This is the third time that one of the company’s reusable rockets has landed on solid ground (the other five completed landings were at sea), as well as the first time a Falcon 9 has successfully performed a ground landing during the day.

It was also SpaceX’s first time taking off from Launch Complex 39A, which has been used for many significant feats in NASA’s history, including the first Apollo mission and the first and final Space Shuttle program flights.

In September 2016, the company was supposed to begin using Launch Complex 39A as part of its 20-year lease with NASA, but it suffered a major setback when the rocket exploded on the launch pad. SpaceX resumed testing with a successful launch and landing from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Jan. 14.

The Dragon cargo capsule is expected to reach the ISS on Wednesday.

Check out Musk’s Instagram video of the rocket landing below.