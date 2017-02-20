Elon Musk

Watch Elon Musk's View of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Landing

The company celebrated its first daytime ground landing on Feb. 19.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Watch Elon Musk's View of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Landing
Image credit: SpaceX
Falcon 9
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Elon Musk and his team at SpaceX had a good weekend.

On Sunday, a Falcon 9 rocket carrying supplies to the International Space Station launched from Florida’s famed Cape Canaveral and made a successful return landing.

This is the third time that one of the company’s reusable rockets has landed on solid ground (the other five completed landings were at sea), as well as the first time a Falcon 9 has successfully performed a ground landing during the day.

Related: SpaceX's Has Successful Comeback Launch

It was also SpaceX’s first time taking off from Launch Complex 39A, which has been used for many significant feats in NASA’s history, including the first Apollo mission and the first and final Space Shuttle program flights.

In September 2016, the company was supposed to begin using Launch Complex 39A as part of its 20-year lease with NASA, but it suffered a major setback when the rocket exploded on the launch pad. SpaceX resumed testing with a successful launch and landing from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Jan. 14.

The Dragon cargo capsule is expected to reach the ISS on Wednesday.

Check out Musk’s Instagram video of the rocket landing below.

 

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says the SEC Can't Stop Him From Tweeting What He Wants

Elon Musk

'That Was Not Appropriate Behavior': NASA Roasted Elon Musk for Smoking Weed Live on the Internet

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Walks Full Length of His Boring L.A. Tunnel