You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For

Drones that spit fire. How crazy is that?

That's right. Forget delivery. These drones shoot fire.

An electric company in Xiangyang, China, came up with the creative solution of equipping drones with flame throwers in order to burn trash off of the city's power lines. Apparently, trash getting stuck on power lines is a thing. And, apparently, sending in fire-breathing drones is easier that forcing a human to climb up so high on a high-voltage power line.

See the hot, hot action for yourself here:

The drone apocalypse begins in 3, 2, 1...