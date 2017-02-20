Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For

Besides looking completely ridiculous, of course.
Image credit: Courtesy of v.qq.com
Drones that spit fire. How crazy is that?

That's right. Forget delivery. These drones shoot fire. 

An electric company in Xiangyang, China, came up with the creative solution of equipping drones with flame throwers in order to burn trash off of the city's power lines. Apparently, trash getting stuck on power lines is a thing. And, apparently, sending in fire-breathing drones is easier that forcing a human to climb up so high on a high-voltage power line.

See the hot, hot action for yourself here:

The drone apocalypse begins in 3, 2, 1...

Jason Fell

Jason Fell is director of native content for Entrepreneur, managing the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. He previously served as Entrepreneur.com's managing editor and as the te...

