Meet This Next Generation Story Teller cum Entrepreneur

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Arunabh Kumar, the founder and CEO of The Viral Fever who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

TVF caused disruption in the content business by making the Internet a mainstream medium for original content consumption. From leading the revolution of web series in the country, it has changed the branding and advertising business too. Though TVF went on to raise $10mn from Tiger Global, the company has been profitable from the start. Talking about managing money, Arunabh says, “For us everything is cash flow management. We have been profitable since our inception.”

