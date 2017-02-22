Watch This Hoverbike Go for a Gloriously Scary Ride

While we can all agree that having jetpacks and hoverboards would be super cool, it’s possible that we may not have completely thought through the safety measures necessary to make those transportation options a reality.
Hoversurf, a Russian drone startup, recently released video of its Scorpion-3, essentially an electric powered single seat motorcycle/drone hybrid.
The company says that the Scorpion-3 is operated by the person in the driver’s seat, with a software safety system built into the bike.
While those three giant exposed propellers lifting the vehicle up in the air are a bit unnerving, the company says that it hopes the hoverbike will provide “speed, agility and stability of flight to the hands of amateur and professional navigators. For the moment, SCORPION platform is increasingly seen as an extreme sports instrument, yet the vessel’s transportation potential remains evident.”
Check out the video and decide for yourself.
