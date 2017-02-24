Lyft's Biggest Rollout Takes It to 50 New Cities

Lyft has just announced its biggest expansion to date. The ride-sharing service is now available in more than 50 new cities and four new states across the US. They're mostly located in the Midwest, but the list also includes a few other parts of the country.

This rollout follows another expansion last month that brought the service to more than 40 new locations -- in all, Lyft now operates in more than 300 cities in the United States.