This Cyber Security Savior is an Enterprising Entrepreneur

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Jaspreet Singh, the founder and CEO of Druva who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

According to Jaspreet, “When the whole world was still building solutions by support of hardware and software (DVDs), and no one was thinking of cloud centric solutions,” Druva found the gap in the market and emerged as a big product centric company in the space of enterprise data and cyber security of end point mobility devices like smart phones, laptops and tablets.

After initial hiccups, Druva found NASA approaching for their security products and that led to a freefall of investors including Nexus Venture Partners, Tenaya Capital, and Sequoia, which has participated in all the five rounds of funding.

