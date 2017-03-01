News and Trends

France Offers A Visa For Entrepreneurs And Startups

France Offers A Visa For Entrepreneurs And Startups
Image credit: Shutterstock
Fancy being an entrepreneur in France? With the launch of the French Tech Visa, perhaps you can, as the French is luring in foreign entrepreneurial talent with it. Part of the initiative to expand its “Passeport Talent” scheme launched in 2016, the French Tech Visa aims to attract foreign tech talents including startup founders and employees, talent to join French startups, and investors and angel investors. The visa is valid for four years on a renewable basis, covering the spouse of the main applicant to ensure similar labor market access and no work permit required for work performed as an employee.

Source: French Tech Visa website
Prospective foreign founders are sought to apply to the French Tech Ticket program- a year-round seed accelerator program for international entrepreneurs who are looking at building a startup in Europe, offering services for startups various lifecycles, from being a budding early-stage startup to a sustainable one as it provides financial support and training, to customer acquisition. Foreign tech talent are sought to join French startups while foreign tech investors are invited to launch their VC firm with an office in France, or work with a French VC firm. At the moment, EEA and Switzerland citizens don’t require a visa to work within France’s ecosystem. Managed by the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance, its partners include the Direction Générale des Entreprises, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development, the Commissariat général à l'Investissment, Bpifrance, Business France, and Caisse des Dêpôts et Consigation- indeed, it's a key step for the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

It echoes a sentiment of inclusion in welcoming foreign talent in UAE too. Earlier in February, the UAE Cabinet, presided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, had approved an entry visa scheme to attract professionals to UAE- which, if you’re keeping watch on his Twitter account, was where it was also discussed. According to a release by the Government of Dubai, the new system will include two phases: its first phase includes tourism, health and educational visas, while its second phase includes acquiring talent in health, scientific, research, technical and cultural fields. Certainly, there’s more to come for budding entrepreneurs. 

