Check Out This Stellar Women of NASA Lego Set

A new set of figures will honor the contributions of women in STEM.

March 1, 2017 2 min read

Lego has made tiny likenesses of just about every pop culture icon you can think of, from Luke Skywalker to Batman. But now, the toy company is making a set of figures inspired by the real-life lady heroes of NASA.

The set is the brainchild of Maia Weinstock, a science writer and the deputy editor of MIT News. Her design was recently selected by the toy company after she submitted her idea through Lego Ideas hub in the spring of 2016, where it garnered 10,000 supporters.

Thrilled to finally share: @LegoNASAWomen has passed the @LEGOIdeas Review and will soon be a real LEGO set! https://t.co/rcyjANsVD9 pic.twitter.com/b9OVx5UBaL — Maia Weinstock (@20tauri) February 28, 2017

The five women who will get their own figures are:

Margaret Hamilton, a famed computer scientists who developed software used on-board the Apollo mission spacecraft.

Katherine Johnson, who was recently portrayed in the Academy Award-nominated film Hidden Figures, a mathematician responsible for charting trajectories that made John Glenn the first American in orbit and put the Apollo 11 crew on the moon.

Sally Ride, a physicist who became the first woman in space in 1983.

Nancy Grace Roman, an astronomer and one of the first women executives at NASA who had a significant role in the development of the Hubble Space Telescope.

Mae Jemison, a doctor who served in the Peace Corps and became the first African-American woman in space in 1992.

The company says more information about the set, such as its price, will be available later this year or early next.