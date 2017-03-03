The New Nokia 3310 Gets A Camera, Expandable Storage, And A Design Makeover

March 3, 2017 2 min read

The inexpensive and durable feature phone refresh that you’ve all been waiting for is finally here and with the announcement taking place at the MWC 2017 trade show, HMD Global and Nokia have managed to upgrade the Nokia 3310 with key components that you will find out shortly, and grow fond of after owning it.

There are several different colors that have been added to the new 3310 and later in the year, you will get to choose four different colors ranging from the following: Warm Red, Dark Blue, Yellow, and Grey. The keyboard is slightly different than the original, and while there is 16MB of internal storage, there’s also a microSD card slot that can take storage up to 32GB. A rear 2MP camera might not be the best of additions in a phone these days, but because it was not present in the original, it is still going to be counted as a massive upgrade.

Last, but certainly not least, Nokia 3310 was praised for its battery life, and though the upgraded version features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, the Nokia 30+ Series software must be optimized quite well if the company claims that you can get up to 22 hours of talk time and 31 days of stand-by time from the phone. Smartphones are not able to last even close to this, so if you want an affordable phone where lack of battery life will be the least of your worries, then the new Nokia 3310 should definitely be added to your ‘to buy’ list. There’s also a removable 1,200mAh battery and the device is slated to be available during the second quarter of this year. Nokia 3310 will be retailing for 49 Euros, which is less than US$52, making it a decent purchase for owners who want to claim the handset as a secondary or even a primary device.

