Nokia and Apple Are Exploring Health Tech Partnership Following Their Patent Fight
The companies have ended their patent fight and said they're planning to explore 'future collaboration in digital health initiatives.'
Nokia Says It May Re-Enter Mobile Phone Market Through Licensing
The company says it was looking for a partner who would take on the manufacturing, sales, marketing and customer support for the products.
Acquisitions
Can We Agree That the Nokia Buy Was a Total Disaster for Microsoft?
After write-offs, an impairment charge, and thousands of job cuts, can Microsoft recoup any value from its $7.2 billion Nokia acquisition? Let the debate begin.
Tablets
Nokia Revives the Brand With Launch of iPad Lookalike
The 'N1' comes just six months after the company sold its ailing phones and devices business to Microsoft for over $7 billion.
Weekly News Roundup
Google Beefs Up Gmail Security and Microsoft Nixes Nokia: Weekly News Roundup
Big guns in Silicon Valley are rolling out changes -- and this toy chain got some heat for selling some seriously questionable action figurines.
Microsoft
Microsoft Ditching the 'Nokia' and 'Windows Phone' Brands for 'Microsoft Lumia'
The new name and branding will be rolled out in the next coming weeks, beginning with France.
Mobile
Microsoft Releases $25 Nokia Phone
The company aims to reach potential first-time customers in emerging markets such as India, China and Nigeria.
Layoffs
Microsoft Reportedly Prepping Massive Round of Layoffs
The announcement, which could arrive as soon as this week, comes as the company seeks to integrate roughly 30,000 new employees on the heels of its Nokia acquisition.
Samsung Galaxy
How Samsung's Galaxy S5 Stacks Up Against the Competition (Infographic)
A side-by-side comparison of Samsung's new flagship against other popular smartphones that are on the market.
Technology
10 Questions to Ask When Shopping for Your Next Smartphone
Expert tips to help you find the best possible smartphone to meet your business needs.
Technology
Tablet Wars: Nokia Lumia 2520 vs. Microsoft Surface 2
The tablet wars are getting even more interesting, as Nokia unveiled a new device today and Microsoft's latest tablet hit store shelves. Here's how each device stacks up.