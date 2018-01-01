Katherine Gray

The Makers of This Solar-Powered Technology Want to Eliminate a Global Sanitation Issue
Science

A high-tech toilet is an innovative solution to an age-old problem. And it's nothing to pooh-pooh.
4 min read
This Crazy Technology Brings 'Dr. Octopus' to Real Life (Sort Of)
Business Unusual

These robotic, claw-tipped arms were actually designed for a reason that might surprise you.
2 min read
A 'Smart' Pair of Shoes With a Noble Purpose
Wearable Tech

The makers of the Lechal interactive haptic footwear hope the product will serve some social good.
3 min read
This New App Can Give Your Eyes a Workout and Improve Your Vision
Apps

Staring at screens can hurt your vision, but the UltimEyes app aims to do the exact opposite.
2 min read
Next Up in Health Tech: DNA Hacking
Health

This startup is developing products that allow people to monitor damage to their DNA, and is crowdsourcing the huge amounts of data required to make those results meaningful.
4 min read
The Latest Wearable Tech Buzz: It's For the Bees
Technology

One might wonder how a scientist would go about attaching anything to a tiny, buzzing insect. The answer might surprise you.
3 min read
Want a New Smartwatch? Hold On. Why Not a Smart Ring Instead?
Technology

This new device packs a big tech punch in a tiny, stylish design.
2 min read
This Wacky Technology Could Possibly Clean Up the Developing World
Technology

In places where access to electricity and other infrastructure is far from guaranteed, this system aims to sterilize the grimy bits.
3 min read
Weird But True: Microsoft Is Developing a Stress-Monitoring Bra
Technology

The tech giant tried to do something similar for men but it just didn't work out.
2 min read
Thanks to This Gadget, Your Message Alerts Can Smell Like Coffee
Technology

The Scentee device releases a puff of scent like apples or jasmine whenever you get an email or someone comments on your Facebook page.
2 min read
Is It a Wheelchair or a Tank? It's Both, Actually.
Technology

This 'barrier-free sport-vehicle' is like the sport utility of wheelchairs.
2 min read
A Fashionable, Inflatable Bike Helmet Collar? Yes, You Read That Right.
Technology

This Swedish startup has created a bike helmet that you wear around your neck.
3 min read
Say What!? Google Might Be Working on a Lie-Detecting Microphone Throat Tattoo
Technology

Yes, the tech geniuses at Google are at it again.
2 min read
A 3-D Printed Electric Car That Can Drive Across the U.S. on 10 Gallons of Gas
Technology

More than 50 percent of the Urbee 2 vehicle has been 3-D printed and it can travel at speeds up to 70 mph.
3 min read
Check This Out: Edible Sensors Tell You When Your Food Has Gone Bad
Technology

Tiny, biodegradable sensors could have big potential for all sorts of medical- and food-related industries.
3 min read
