Katherine Gray is a freelance writer, photographer and desktop publisher based in western Maryland.
Science
The Makers of This Solar-Powered Technology Want to Eliminate a Global Sanitation Issue
A high-tech toilet is an innovative solution to an age-old problem. And it's nothing to pooh-pooh.
Business Unusual
This Crazy Technology Brings 'Dr. Octopus' to Real Life (Sort Of)
These robotic, claw-tipped arms were actually designed for a reason that might surprise you.
Wearable Tech
A 'Smart' Pair of Shoes With a Noble Purpose
The makers of the Lechal interactive haptic footwear hope the product will serve some social good.
Apps
This New App Can Give Your Eyes a Workout and Improve Your Vision
Staring at screens can hurt your vision, but the UltimEyes app aims to do the exact opposite.
Health
Next Up in Health Tech: DNA Hacking
This startup is developing products that allow people to monitor damage to their DNA, and is crowdsourcing the huge amounts of data required to make those results meaningful.
Technology
The Latest Wearable Tech Buzz: It's For the Bees
One might wonder how a scientist would go about attaching anything to a tiny, buzzing insect. The answer might surprise you.
Technology
Want a New Smartwatch? Hold On. Why Not a Smart Ring Instead?
This new device packs a big tech punch in a tiny, stylish design.
Technology
This Wacky Technology Could Possibly Clean Up the Developing World
In places where access to electricity and other infrastructure is far from guaranteed, this system aims to sterilize the grimy bits.
Technology
Weird But True: Microsoft Is Developing a Stress-Monitoring Bra
The tech giant tried to do something similar for men but it just didn't work out.
Technology
Thanks to This Gadget, Your Message Alerts Can Smell Like Coffee
The Scentee device releases a puff of scent like apples or jasmine whenever you get an email or someone comments on your Facebook page.
Technology
Is It a Wheelchair or a Tank? It's Both, Actually.
This 'barrier-free sport-vehicle' is like the sport utility of wheelchairs.
Technology
A Fashionable, Inflatable Bike Helmet Collar? Yes, You Read That Right.
This Swedish startup has created a bike helmet that you wear around your neck.
Technology
Say What!? Google Might Be Working on a Lie-Detecting Microphone Throat Tattoo
Yes, the tech geniuses at Google are at it again.
Technology
A 3-D Printed Electric Car That Can Drive Across the U.S. on 10 Gallons of Gas
More than 50 percent of the Urbee 2 vehicle has been 3-D printed and it can travel at speeds up to 70 mph.
Technology
Check This Out: Edible Sensors Tell You When Your Food Has Gone Bad
Tiny, biodegradable sensors could have big potential for all sorts of medical- and food-related industries.