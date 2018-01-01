Barb Darrow

Barb Darrow is a writer at Fortune with a focus on technology. She is based in Boston.

More From Barb Darrow

Google Seeks to Make Slideshows Less Crushingly Dull
Google

Google Seeks to Make Slideshows Less Crushingly Dull

The Internet giant is nudging slideshow viewers to ask questions in near real-time by clicking on a link on laptop, tablet or smartphone screens.
2 min read
Microsoft Is Testing Underwater Data Centers
Technology

Microsoft Is Testing Underwater Data Centers

The move is intended to cut high energy costs.
4 min read
Microsoft Just Added New Perks to Get Businesses to Buy Its Surface Laptops, Tablets
Microsoft

Microsoft Just Added New Perks to Get Businesses to Buy Its Surface Laptops, Tablets

The new service and support features are intended to win customers away from Apple.
3 min read
Rackspace Is Getting Into the Cybersecurity Business
Security

Rackspace Is Getting Into the Cybersecurity Business

If companies aren't concerned with security and compliance, they should be.
3 min read
Drone Maker Lands $60 Million From Intel
Intel

Drone Maker Lands $60 Million From Intel

Yuneec, based in Hong Kong, is a way for Intel to enter new markets.
2 min read
IBM Is Taking an Unusual Approach to Selling Patents to Startups
Ready for Anything

IBM Is Taking an Unusual Approach to Selling Patents to Startups

While it's not strange for a large patent holder to sell off patents, IBM's method is raising some eyebrows.
3 min read
Can We Agree That the Nokia Buy Was a Total Disaster for Microsoft?
Acquisitions

Can We Agree That the Nokia Buy Was a Total Disaster for Microsoft?

After write-offs, an impairment charge, and thousands of job cuts, can Microsoft recoup any value from its $7.2 billion Nokia acquisition? Let the debate begin.
3 min read
Salesforce Adds Big-Data Buddies to Improve Analytics Service
Collaborating

Salesforce Adds Big-Data Buddies to Improve Analytics Service

The cloud CRM giant adds Google, Cloudera, Hortonworks, New Relic, Informatica, and Trifacta as key partners for Wave.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.