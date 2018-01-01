Barb Darrow

Google Seeks to Make Slideshows Less Crushingly Dull
The Internet giant is nudging slideshow viewers to ask questions in near real-time by clicking on a link on laptop, tablet or smartphone screens.
Technology
Microsoft Is Testing Underwater Data Centers
The move is intended to cut high energy costs.
Microsoft
Microsoft Just Added New Perks to Get Businesses to Buy Its Surface Laptops, Tablets
The new service and support features are intended to win customers away from Apple.
Security
Rackspace Is Getting Into the Cybersecurity Business
If companies aren't concerned with security and compliance, they should be.
Intel
Drone Maker Lands $60 Million From Intel
Yuneec, based in Hong Kong, is a way for Intel to enter new markets.
Ready for Anything
IBM Is Taking an Unusual Approach to Selling Patents to Startups
While it's not strange for a large patent holder to sell off patents, IBM's method is raising some eyebrows.
Acquisitions
Can We Agree That the Nokia Buy Was a Total Disaster for Microsoft?
After write-offs, an impairment charge, and thousands of job cuts, can Microsoft recoup any value from its $7.2 billion Nokia acquisition? Let the debate begin.
Collaborating
Salesforce Adds Big-Data Buddies to Improve Analytics Service
The cloud CRM giant adds Google, Cloudera, Hortonworks, New Relic, Informatica, and Trifacta as key partners for Wave.