Infographic: Marketers Are Investing In Customer Loyalty And You Should Too!

Infographic: Marketers Are Investing In Customer Loyalty And You Should Too!
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you thought that your superstar sales person is the key contributor to rising enterprise revenue, think again. A recent infographic by PayFort, based on a survey of 234 brands and digital marketers reveals that engaged customers tend to buy 90% more often, and spend 60% more per transaction. The study stresses that a high-spending customer is not necessarily loyal, and ensuring great experiences for customers makes all the difference. Finding that members of loyalty programs generate an average of 12-18% more revenue than non-members, the study counts customer engagement, increased transactions, and greater customer connection as a few key benefits of loyalty initiatives by brands. For companies still contemplating about their 2017 customer loyalty budgets and strategy, this finding from the survey may help you decide- 50% of the survey respondents already offer a loyalty program, and 57% are planning to invest more in such avenues. Check out the infographic below for more such insights.

Related: The Changing Role Of A Loyalty Marketer

