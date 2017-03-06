The Viability of Astrology as a Business Idea

March 6, 2017 4 min read

This is one question that I get almost always, whenever I climb a stage to pitch or meet someone interesting from the tech space or investors.

So, here’s an explanation of my thoughts on astrology and why I chose to back it up! Human beings are curious animal. We all want to know about our future. We want to know whether or not we would fair good in a job, whether our marriages would last, whether our investments would be fruitful and so on and so forth. Also it is a very private affair and most of us don’t really want to show it in public because of the stigma of being labelled as a follower of blind faith or voodoo or something. I don’t really want to get into a debate on Astrology classified as science or pseudo-science or not even a science. That's a never ending debate and it's better left avoided.

The point is, nobody wants to get left behind in this super fast and competitive world. No one wants to have doubts and unanswered questions, especially when it has prospects of a better future. It is the fear of missing out (FOMO) that everybody is on a lookout for instant solutions, easy remedies and speedy rewards. Everyone wants to know the genesis for their miseries / downfalls and take right steps to come up as a winner. They want to take informed decisions today for a better tomorrow, and astrology is “The Thing” for that.

Deep dive into Astrology: The conceptual angle.

Astrology is derived from the word “astrologia” meaning “the Science of the Stars”.Astrology consists of a bunch of distinctive systems that are laid upon the fundamental idea of a relationship between happenings in our world and certain kind of astro-phenomena or influence of the stars on us. So, the basic principle that astrology acknowledges is that celestial / heavenly bodies have effects on every earthling. The

celestial bodies help provide us with the ability to both organize knowledge and understand the world around us. Their location, as it pertains to one’s birth date, place and time, has a significant impact on one’s life. It’s a 4000 years old science and is also stated as the “Mother of all sciences”.

Astrology goes way beyond the sun sign columns published in newspapers categorizing close to 7.4 Billion people into just 12 standard categories, while each and every soul is unique and has specific traits! The effect of stars and heavenly bodies is specific to every individual. Astrology is the correlation between stars and their effect on life forms derived through statistical positioning and calculating their effective movements to come up with a holistic chart called kundali decoding the possibilities and evaluating prospects for future.

Astrology as business:

Astrology has seen tremendous growth in recent years and is only growing with advent of scientific tools and better understanding of people. Online Astrology is also one of the fastest growing markets (especially in India) growing close to 100% YoY and is expected to grow to 3 billion dollars by 2020 in India alone. People, especially youth, are realizing that astrology can come in handy and can really help them shape their future in an organised and informed manner. On the other hand more and more educated and passionate people are taking up astrology as a profession and guiding people through practical, modern and radical consultations.

Conclusion:

Today, people more than ever need this age old support system which is solely made in India, in their lives because of the change in socio-economic conditions of our society and increasing uncertainties around the world!

In the coming years it will expand to new horizons and adapt according to the new challenges of the 21st century. It's not too far into the future where astrology is as easy as getting a recharge on your phone! :-)