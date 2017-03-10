Blown Away: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

March 10, 2017 2 min read

Dyson blows away the competition with the introduction of its new Supersonic hair dryer. The Supersonic uses fast but focused airflow to dry hair quickly and carefully. It’s engineered to fit comfortably in your hand, run more quietly and protect hair from extreme heat damage.

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is powered by its patented V9 digital motor, which is up to eight times faster and half the weight of other hair dryer motors. In addition, the motor is small enough to be positioned in the handle rather than the head for a more ergonomic design. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has intelligent heat control, helping to ensure hair isn’t exposed to excessive temperatures. A glass bead thermistor measures the temperature 20 times a second and transmits this data to the microprocessor, which controls the heating element.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Image credit: Dyson.

The volume of the air drawn into the motor is amplified by three due to Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, producing a high pressure, high velocity jet air stream. Supersonic gives more flexibility of control than ever before with four heat settings, three airflow settings and a cold shot too. The dryer is complete with two magnetic attachments, a smoothing nozzle and diffuser, to ensure healthy, good-looking hair.

