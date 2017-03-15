Wearables

#3 Smart Clothing Technologies that Could be the Next Big Thing in Wearables

#3 Smart Clothing Technologies that Could be the Next Big Thing in Wearables
Image credit: Levis - Project Jacquard
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

Wearable technology is changing our lives really fast. Let's face it, wearables have significantly evolved in recent years. From wristbands to jackets, it looks like wearables are becoming the next big thing. But wearable tech isn’t only about fitness bands and high – tech accessories, the new entrants are inventing methods to integrate technology in our clothes. The smart clothing is set to storm the market this year which will connect you to technology from head to toe and give you details about your fitness and health. The most important use of smart clothing will be to gain health information and keep track of body's basic functions. The main difference between smart clothing and normal clothing is the sensors that are embedded in the fabric to read your body. 

Let's take a closer look at three examples of smart clothing that highlight how technology is transforming the fashion industry.

Google and Levi's Connected Smart Jacket :

Google and Levi's have come up with their first commercial product - Project Jacquard Commuter Trucker jacket which will allow the wearer to control their mobile experience and connect to a variety of services, such as music, maps directly from the jacket.The jacket is integrated with a Jacquard technology that allows to design and produce connected, interactive denim garments that are indistinguishable from the brand's traditional clothing. The connected clothing product was first announced at the Google I/O developer conference back in 2016 and is expected to cost around $350 .

Welt - The Smart Health Belt :

Welt is a wellness belt that tracks key health data and provides tips and warnings for your health. The smart health belt which got introduced at CES last year is made by Samsung's Creative Lab. It uses sensors and pedometer to give health-related insights to the user. The device pairs with a smartphone app to track three main general health indicators: waist size, activity and food intake.Just like any other fitness tracker, Welt has a battery life of more than 20 days. The company currently offers four different designs of the smart belt: Classic, Classic Men, Classic Women and Premium.

The Smart Tracker to Analyze Your Running Form:

The Lumo Run shorts and capris have a sensor technology embedded into the waistband of the garment that captures accurate running biomechanics through core body movements.It helps runners train the same way professional athletes do, with customized real - time coaching and research grade insights. While you are running the sensor transfers information to an app on your smartphone and provides information in an audio form to make sure you're walking right. After running, the app displays numbers and stats about your overall form. 

 

