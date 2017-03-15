Shepreneur

Every Business is a People's Business Including a Venture Fund

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Every Business is a People's Business Including a Venture Fund
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Features Editor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Whatever you do, be different! That was the advice my mother gave me and I can’t think of a better advice for an entrepreneur. “If you are different, you’ll standout” -Anita Roddick

Entrepreneur brings lives of 23 women achievers between its cover to celebrate womanhood.

Jacob has been a star veteran venture capital investor investing in start-ups for the last 17 years. Jacob started with India’s first angel fund called Infinity Ventures before setting up Seedfund in 2006 along with one of the founders at Infinity Ventures, Pravin Gandhi and another venture capital and ad veteran Mahesh Murthy.

Seedfund has been among the best performing early stage funds in India that saw Indian start-up ecosystem born and grow. And that’s been most gratifying for Jacob over the years. “Seedfund’s first fund that we raised in 2006 was the best performing fund in the country in terms of actual cash returns,” asserts Jacob.

Online portal for used and new cars, CarWale, and bus ticketing start-up, redBus, were among the super exits for Seedfund and has companies like Chumbak, Edusports, and Voonik in its portfolio. Among many learnings over the course of talking to several entrepreneurs and investors, Jacob clearly understood that at the end of the day every business is a people business including running a venture fund.

“Fundamentally, it is the people business. If I have an unhealthy relationship with an entrepreneur then my role at the board gets completely negated because he or she will not look at me through that lens,” believes Jacob. The people skills hence have to come naturally in business. “So even if I have a good point to make, there would be a different agenda for entrepreneur towards me and vice versa.” Currently, Seedfund has 35 companies in its portfolio.

(To know more about these women entrepreneurs, subscribe here)

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

This Shepreneur's Brand Offers New-age, Natural & Grain Free Dog Food

Venture Capital Funds of the Women, by the Women, for the Women.

Shepreneur

What does Entrepreneurship Mean to This Queen of Tourism