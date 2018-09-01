Sandeep Soni
Former Features Editor
Expanding Smoothly
Rick Hammell - chief executive officer at the Chicago-based global employer of record (EOR) services firm, Elements Global Services highlights key problems that startups face in expanding to other countries
Would Human Resource Turn More Resourceful?
The market for startups in human resource (HR) technology space is finally beginning to find backing from companies and investors. But would it be able to turnaround some big success stories?
Here's Why This Investor Made These Big Investments
Amit Anand, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Jungle Ventures shares his reason for investments in these startups
Off the Mark: Assessing 3D Market in India
3D market, globally, is a billion-dollar market but in India, it is yet to flourish
Why the Drone Startup Market Holds Real Economic Potential
Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones have already developed use cases in the consumer and commercial markets globally including hobby flying, mining & agriculture
How to Save Your Startup From Failure
90 out of 100 start-ups fail - one of the start-up gospels that denizen of the start-up ecosystem incessantly preach. The problem? Despite being true, at least in India, it supports the failure narrative. But there is a bigger problem - the failure rate continues to be high even after around a decade of ecosystem evolution and maturing that may or may not be enough.
